BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GSST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,969 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.