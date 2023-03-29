BitTorrent-New Price Up 1.8% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $595.53 million and $15.05 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009574 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004043 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004019 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004594 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003687 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001129 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
