Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.31. 446,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,599,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Bitfarms Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$309.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andres Finkielsztain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$38,700.00. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

