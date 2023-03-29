BitcoinBR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117,148.40 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 133.8% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $117,148.40 and approximately $2.80 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

