Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $529.67 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,399.91 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $529.67 billion and $17.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00442669 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00129516 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029854 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,331,018 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
