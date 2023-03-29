Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $529.67 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,399.91 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $529.67 billion and $17.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00442669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00129516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,331,018 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

