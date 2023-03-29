BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $28,443.32 or 1.00006873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $353.17 million and $413,628.99 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,570.95391233 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $424,807.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

