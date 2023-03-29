BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Up 2%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 149,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 754,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Analysts forecast that BIT Mining Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BIT Mining by 390.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BIT Mining by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

