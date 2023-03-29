BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $35.73 Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $35.73 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,534,000 after purchasing an additional 177,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.