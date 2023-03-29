BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 earnings per share.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.5 %

BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

About BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BioNTech by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,429,000 after purchasing an additional 108,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BioNTech by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,711,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.