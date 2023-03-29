BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.93 earnings per share.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $42,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $25,815,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

