Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of -1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

