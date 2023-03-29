Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Biomea Fusion Stock Performance
Shares of BMEA opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $902.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of -1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
