BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

