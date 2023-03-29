Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Reaches $59.00 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $59.00 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

