Beta Finance (BETA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.79 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $59.39 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

