Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up 1.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,524. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

