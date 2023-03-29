Benchmark Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $45.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

