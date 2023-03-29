Benchmark Electronics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $810.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

