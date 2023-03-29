Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on May 22nd

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Belvoir Group Price Performance

LON BLV opened at GBX 188 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. Belvoir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.23 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.75.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

Belvoir Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.