Beldex (BDX) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $244.45 million and $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.37 or 0.06358648 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

