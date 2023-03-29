Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

About Bel Fuse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

