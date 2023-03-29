Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Beauty Health Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,656. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $18.68.
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
