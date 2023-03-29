Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.