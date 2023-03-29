Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

