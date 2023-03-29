Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of F opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

