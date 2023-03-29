Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,939 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

