Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 474 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.