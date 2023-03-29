Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

