Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAOS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

