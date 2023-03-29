BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Down 2.4%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.65. 263,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,039,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

