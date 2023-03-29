Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

