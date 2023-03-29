Bank of Montreal Can Sells 47,417 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.49. 987,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

