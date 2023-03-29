Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $56,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NSC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.91. 698,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,120. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

