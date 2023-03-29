Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Williams Companies worth $79,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

WMB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,892. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

