Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 664,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $70,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ST traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 329,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.