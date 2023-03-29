Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $66,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

