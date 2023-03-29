Bank of Montreal Can Buys 8,316 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in McKesson were worth $75,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.09. The stock had a trading volume of 376,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,281. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.82 and a 200 day moving average of $365.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

