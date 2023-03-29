Bank of Montreal Can Buys 218,206 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of Corteva worth $64,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

