Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Hershey worth $62,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $254.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

