Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 461.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.40 ($9.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.22) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

