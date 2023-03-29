Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.77. 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKRIF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.30.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Further Reading

