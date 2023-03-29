Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

BACHY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

