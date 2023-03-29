Bank of America Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $75.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

