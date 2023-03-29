Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,842,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,549,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

