Bank of America Boosts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $36.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Global-e Online stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

