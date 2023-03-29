Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7332 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 112,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 84,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 852,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 419,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

