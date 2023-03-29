BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. 91,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,136. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

