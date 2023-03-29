Babylon (BBLN) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Babylon to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 974.56%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 36.35%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.82

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

