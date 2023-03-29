B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 makes up about 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Shares of RILYK stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 31,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,234. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

