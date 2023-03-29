Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62. 1,833,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,934,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million. Research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.