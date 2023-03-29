Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 225.3% in March

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,902,300 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the February 28th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axtel Price Performance
Shares of Axtel stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
Axtel Company Profile
